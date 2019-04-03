Simply Good Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-76.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.91M (+11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, smpl has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.