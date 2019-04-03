Roots Corp up ~10% post Q4 results

Roots (OTC:RROTF) Q4 sales increased marginally by 0.6% Y/Y to $130.8M, and 3.1% when excluding the additional 53rd week in Q4 2017; Direct to Consumer sales expands 3.4% on adjusted basis to C$120.7M.

Comparable sales growth of 3.1%, reflected strong performance of major product franchises, new product introductions, and benefits from store renovations; however for FY18, comp sales were down 1.3%, as a result softer Q3.

Overall gross margin expands 160bps to 59.9%, with DTC gross margin up 190bps to 61.8%.

Reports Adj. EBITDA of $34.8M, down 5.2%

For 2019, forecasts sales between C$358M-C$375M, with adjusted EBITDA of ~C$46M-C$50M and adjusted net income of ~C$20M-C$24M.

