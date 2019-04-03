RPM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Apr. 03, 2019 5:30 PM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)RPMBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- RPM (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-47.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, rpm has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.