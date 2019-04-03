Constellation Brands Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (-9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (-2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, stz has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Constellation Brands Earnings Preview: The Fundamentals Look Much Better Than The Chart