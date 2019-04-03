NiSource details more aggressive emissions reduction targets

NiSource (NI -0.1% ) unveils new emission reduction targets in its latest integrated annual report that seek to accelerate plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions from 50% by 2025 to 90% by 2030 while also targeting a 50% reduction in methane emissions from pipeline gas operations, all compared to 2005 levels.

NI also targets a 99% reduction in water withdrawal, wastewater discharge, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide and mercury and a 100% elimination of coal ash by 2030.

Safety improvements also are a key element of the report following a series of deadly explosions last September caused by the overpressurization of gas distribution lines from its Columbia Gas subsidiary.

NI says it has replaced 430 miles of natural gas pipeline since the incident and plans to invest another $150M to install automatic shut-off devices to protect against overpressurization on low-pressure systems.