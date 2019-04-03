Is Global Payments next target for fintech merger?

With Fiserv buying First Data and Fidelity National Information acquiring WorldPay in the fintech space, the potential for Global Payments (GPM +0.5%) and TSYS (TSS +0.7%) combination is an "obvious" option, writes MoffettNathanson analyst Lisa Ellis.
Rapid growth of e-commerce, the digitization of payments in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, and consumer demand for such conveniences as "order ahead" are fueling fintech M&A activity, she writes.
There are other options for Global Payments, though. She sees a "solid strategic fit" for JPMorgan Chase (JPM) or it could mesh with Fiserv-FDC, Square (SQ +2.7%) or Stripe (STRIP).
On the other hand, Global Payment may look to an acquisition such as Worldline (OTC:WWLNF) or PagSeguro (PAGS +3%) to expand outside of the U.S.
