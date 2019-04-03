Jefferies: Activision could make free Blackout play permanent

Activision Blizzard (ATVI +1.1% ) may take a short-term move to offer its Call of Duty Blackout mode for free and make it permanent, Jefferies suggests.

The battle-royale game mode was created to fend off competition from the likes of Epic's Fortnite, and Activision made the mode free to play this month.

But as soon as October it could make that a permanent change, analyst Timothy O'Shea writes, and "as a permanently free service, Blackout revenues would grow much larger than today and the mode would serve as a large entry point into the franchise," offsetting any loss from freeing it up.

The firm has a $60 price target, implying 25% upside.