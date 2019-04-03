SeaWorld San Diego traffic down in February

SeaWorld Entertainment's (SEAS +0.5% ) San Diego attraction park suffered a "significant" drop in traffic during February due to rainy weather, warns B. Riley analyst Eric Wold.

Wold and team are still positive on the long-term prospects for SeaWorld, keeping a Buy rating and price target of $34.

In a note last week on SeaWorld, Wold called out positive factors such as the theme park industry's resilience in economic downturns, the company's strong EBITDA guidance and the potential for improving free cash flow trends