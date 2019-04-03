Uber insurer James River Group drops after rating cut

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) sinks 4.9% , the biggest intraday decline at least four months, after Compass Point analyst Bijan Moazami writes that there are "too many concerns" to save the insurer's buy rating.

Cut to neutral; price target to $39 from $47.

Its dependence on its largest account, Uber, which "will likely go away" as of March 1, 2020 figures prominently, Moazami writes.