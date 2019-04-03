Kura up 1% on tipifarnib data

Kura Oncology (KURA +1.3% ) is up on below-average volume following the presentation of new data supporting the mechanism of action of lead drug tipifarnib at AACR in Atlanta.

Tipifarnib is inhibits an enzyme called farnesyltransferase which plays a key role in cell cycle progression. Since cancer is defined as unregulated cell proliferation, inhibiting the enzyme would theoretically inhibit cancer progression.

The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating tipifarnib in patients with HRAS mutation-positive head and neck cancer. HRAS is an exclusively farnesylated oncogene (considered to cause cancer).

In tumor models and cancer patients, tipifarnib has shown to downregulate the production of a signaling protein called CXCL12.

The data presented at AACR suggests that gene expression of certain exclusively farnesylated proteins is strongly associated with CXCL12 expression in bone marrow cells, supporting the rationale of farnesyl transferase inhibition. It also supports the rationale of using CXCL12 as a biomarker for potential clinical benefit.

Piper's Tyler Van Buren is an early cheerleader, convinced that tipifarnib will be a winner. He rates the stock Overweight with a $25 (33% upside) price target.