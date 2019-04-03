U.S. stocks pare gains as Brexit fears rise

The three U.S. stock averages pare gains in midafternoon trading in New York after the head of U.K.'s central bank ratchets up his level of concern over Brexit.

Nasdaq, up 0.6% , compares with a 1.1% rise earlier; S&P +0.2% compares with +0.6%; the Dow is flat vs. a 0.4% gain at about midday New York time.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warns that the potential for the U.K. to crash out of the European Union without a deal is "alarmingly high," in an interview with Sky News.

The pound sterling, up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, had risen as much as 0.5% earlier in the session.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP