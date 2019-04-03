Amazon demotes its private label ads

Amazon (AMZN +0.2% ) sellers and consultants tell CNBC the tech giant has scaled down prominent promotions for its private label products.

The change follows increased regulatory scrutiny of the industry and pushback from brands and sellers accusing the company of unfair practices.

Private label ads that remained on the site were moved to a less prominent position like the bottom of the page.

Amazon says the spots were part of an experiment and that it regularly tests different types of product placements.