Kennametal upgraded at Barclays, says FCF margins to double over 2-3 years

Kennametal (KMT +1.9%) moves higher after Barclays upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $44 price target, raised from $38, seeing free cash flow margins doubling over the next 2-3 years.
KMT's sales have been slowing for 18 months but that it is now "near trough," says Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell, also noting the stock is trading at a 17% discount on price-to-earnings, relative to the comparable point of its prior upturns.
Mitchell also thinks KMT is executing well on its modernization program, "for which investors appear to be giving no credit."
