Colorado senate passes oil and gas overhaul bill, headed to governor

A sweeping overhaul of Colorado's oil and natural gas laws that gives local governments more power to regulate drilling is headed to the governor's desk after the state senate today approved amendments made in the House.

The Senate vote was 19-16, strictly on party lines with all Democrats voting yes and all Republicans voting no.

The shale boom has raised Colorado to the no. 5 oil producer in the U.S., ahead of Alaska and California, but proximity of oil and gas development to Denver’s suburbs raised concerns about health and safety after an Anadarko gas line explosion in 2017 killed two people and leveled a home.

Greater local control over regulating oil and gas operations, including the citing of drilling locations, likely will place some acreage out of reach for energy companies, analysts say.