Alcoa downgraded to Neutral, Chalco upgraded to Buy at BAML

BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades Alcoa (AA +0.2% ) to Neutral from Buy with a $31 price target, cut from $45, but upgrades Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH +7.3% ) to Buy from Neutral.

BAML analyst Timna Tanners sees limited free cash flow payments by Alcoa to upstream AWAC joint venture partner Alumina Ltd., potential excess alumina and bauxite supply, and potential price risks from a restart of the Alunorte refinery.

The firm cuts its aluminum price forecast by 5%-6% for 2019 and 2020, and believes Chinese exports will cap potential price gains, benefiting ACH, whose shares have been under pressure for the past 12 months and now fully reflect balance sheet concerns.