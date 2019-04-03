Exxon Mobil, Ecopetrol to partner with Repsol for exploration off Colombia

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.5% ) and Colombia’s Ecopetrol (EC -0.1% ) have each signed 50-50 joint contracts with Spain’s Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY +0.5% ) to explore for oil in offshore blocks in the Caribbean, the Colombian government says, expecting the two contracts will generate a combined $700M in investment.

XOM and Repsol will split participation in the COL-4 block, located ~60 miles north of Bolivar province, but the Spanish company will be the operator, while Repsol also will operate the GUA-OFF-1 block north of La Guajira province, which it will split evenly with EC, the government says.

The contract for GUA-OFF-1 is the second new offshore deal EC has signed with the Colombian government this year and its fifth offshore block in the country.