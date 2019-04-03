Amazon wants millions for Roku rival

Amazon (AMZN +0.4% ) is asking advertisers to commit millions to a content expansion for its streaming service, according to Cheddar sources. The talks include media execs and ad agencies, and Amazon is asking for commitments that rival a large cable network.

Amazon wants to add more add-supported streaming channels to compete with Roku (ROKU -2.4% ).

Advertisers are wary of pledging big bucks without knowing what content will be included, but Amazon is still in negotiations with the content providers.

The new content is expected to arrive on Fire TVs this fall.