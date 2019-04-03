Enterprise Products upgraded, Tallgrass Energy downgraded at Goldman

Goldman Sachs upgrades Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +0.4% ) to Buy from Neutral with a $32 price target, raised from $30, but downgrades Tallgrass Energy (TGE -0.5% ) to Neutral from Buy with a $26 target, citing valuation for both rating changes.

Goldman's Michael Lapides says EPD has underperformed relative to comparable large caps in recent months, and cites the company's improving cash flow, exposure to key themes including a "leading position in crude oil and NGL exports," and its position as "one of the more integrated infrastructure portfolios within the sector."

Meanwhile, the analyst cites TGE's recent outperformance and warns its Rockies Express and Pony Express pipeline contract roll-offs pose overhangs, even though volume growth out of Bakken, Niobrara and Powder River Basin could offset these over time, and the Seahorse and Plaquemines projects could create a financing overhang if they proceed.