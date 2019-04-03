Zayo +4% on report sale process moving with multiple bidders

Zayo Group (ZAYO +4.1% ) has legged higher this afternoon after a StreetInsider report that a sale of the company is moving forward with multiple bidders still engaged.

At least four are in the running for Zayo, with offers of $32-$34/share for the company as a whole, according to the report.

Bids for at least part of Zayo are due next Friday.

Updated 4:06 p.m.: Bloomberg points to a dealReporter item saying Zayo is in advanced talks with an infrastructure consortium that includes EQT, Digital Colony, and Omers. Shares closed at $29.30 today.