Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) and SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) submit a new application with Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to allow the California water provider's acquisition of CTWS.

The value of the revised deal remains the same - $70/share for a total $1.1B with debt - but the application includes several binding promises, including no base rate hikes until at least January 2021, a 2% rate credit for customers for 12 months, and job guarantees for all 221 employees of Connecticut Water Co.

Eversource (NYSE:ES) was rejected in its own bid to buy CTWS last year before the attempted SJW merger.