WEX announces supply chain finance deal

Wex (NYSE:WEX) announces a partnership with Octet.

Octet is described as a supply chain management and financing platform that enables Australian small- and medium-sized businesses to manage and pay local and international suppliers.

Through the WEX partnership, Octet’s customers will be able to use WEX’s virtual credit cards to pay their suppliers.

"Octet is a leading innovator in the supply chain platform space and partnering with them demonstrates WEX’s growth strategy and intent to be at the forefront of commercial payments," says WEX exec Justin Cross.

Source: Press Release