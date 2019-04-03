TheStreet +5.2% on cash distribution, 1-for-10 reverse split

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) has announced a special cash distribution in connection with approval of a 1-for-10 reverse split of common stock.
Shares are up 5.2% after hours.
The cash distribution is about $94.3M, coming to $1.77/share, funded in part by proceeds from selling its B2B business to Euromoney. Cash on hand after the distribution will be about $18.5M-$21.5M.
The board has approved a plan of partial liquidation of its B2B operations, and so part of the distribution will be treated as partial liquidation for tax purposes, and part as a non-dividend distribution.
The company is changing its fiscal and tax year to end on March 31, effective now.
The reverse split will be effective with the open on April 26; the shares held by a common stockholder will be automatically converted to be divided by 10, with cash in lieu of fractional shares. That move will reduce total shares outstanding from 53.3M to about 5.3M.
Now read: Baidu: Earnings To Remain Strong »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox