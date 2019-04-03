TheStreet +5.2% on cash distribution, 1-for-10 reverse split

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) has announced a special cash distribution in connection with approval of a 1-for-10 reverse split of common stock.

Shares are up 5.2% after hours.

The cash distribution is about $94.3M, coming to $1.77/share, funded in part by proceeds from selling its B2B business to Euromoney. Cash on hand after the distribution will be about $18.5M-$21.5M.

The board has approved a plan of partial liquidation of its B2B operations, and so part of the distribution will be treated as partial liquidation for tax purposes, and part as a non-dividend distribution.

The company is changing its fiscal and tax year to end on March 31, effective now.

The reverse split will be effective with the open on April 26; the shares held by a common stockholder will be automatically converted to be divided by 10, with cash in lieu of fractional shares. That move will reduce total shares outstanding from 53.3M to about 5.3M.