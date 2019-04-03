Stocks continue to climb as trade deals hopes rise

Stocks edged higher, extending the S&P 500's winning streak to five sessions as investor sentiment was lifted by hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal, although some selling interest took hold in late trade.

Evidence also mounts that China's stimulus policies are working, as an indicator of China's service sector rose to a 14-month high due to stronger demand; earlier this week, an official measure of China's manufacturing sector rebounded strongly.

The S&P 500 sector standings were led by materials (+1.3%) and information technology (+0.8%), sparked by chipmakers - which are heavily affected by U.S.-China trade relations - led by an 8.5% surge in Advanced Micro Devices.

The energy sector (-1%) slumped as WTI crude oil futures settled 0.2% lower at $62.46/bbl, snapping a three-day string of gains.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped, lifting the two-year yield a basis point to 2.32% and the 10-year yield by 4 bps to 2.52%.