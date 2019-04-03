Cboe March U.S. equities ADV gains 2.7% M/M

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) U.S. equities average daily volume of 1.18B shares in March rose 2.7% from February and fell 20% Y/Y.

March options ADV of 7.08M contracts rose 5.3% from February and declined 13% Y/Y.

Futures ADV of 254,000 contracts increased 26% M/M and fell 9.7% Y/Y.

European equities total average daily notional value of €9.12B fell 3.4% M/M and 15% Y/Y.

Global FX total ADNV of $38.5B rose 12% M/M and 1.2% Y/Y.

Previously: Cboe February U.S. equities ADV falls 10% M/M (March 5)