BlackRock declares monthly distribution on equity funds

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) - $0.0516.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) - $0.0467.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) - $0.0776.
BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (NYSE:BGY) - $0.0338.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) - $0.2000.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) - $0.0828.
BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (NYSE:BOE) - $0.0630.
BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI) - $0.1210.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) - $0.1500.
Payable Apr. 30; for shareholders of record Apr. 15; ex-div Apr. 12.
