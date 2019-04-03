Constellation to sell ~30 wine brands to Gallo in $1.7B deal

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) -1.5% after-hours after agreeing to sell ~30 brands from its wine and spirits portfolio and related facilities to E. & J. Gallo Winery for $1.7B.

STZ says the wine and spirits brands to be sold, such as Clos du Bois, Black Box and Mark West, are principally priced at $11 retail and below, and do not include its Robert Mondavi, Prisoner Wine, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Meiomi and SVEDKA Vodka brands.

STZ says the sale, which confirms earlier speculation, better aligns its portfolio with consumer premiumization trends.