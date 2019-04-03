Smartsheet gains on Outperform start

Oppenheimer initiates Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) at Outperform with a $50 price target.

The rating is a return to strength for SMAR, which received its first Neutral rating last month when D.A. Davidson went against the Buy-equivalent grain.

Smartsheet shares are up 1.5% after hours to $40.80.

Update with more information about the upgrade:

Analyst Ittai Kidron says the strong rally is likely to continue with more customer adds and deeper penetration into existing ones.

Kidron sees incremental TAM expansion as the company expands its platform to address more use cases.