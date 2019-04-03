Red Robin CEO Post retires

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) says President and CEO Denny Marie Post has elected to retire today.

The board has named Board Chair Pattye Moore interim CEO, and will undertake a search to find a permanent successor.

Post will serve as an adviser through the search, which will focus on finding an "external candidate who recognizes the urgency of strengthening and stabilizing our dine-in business" as well as evolving toward an omnichannel brand, the company says.

Moore has been a director since 2007 and board chair since 2010.

Moore added a business update: “Through the first three periods of the fiscal first quarter ending March 24, 2019, comparable restaurant revenue, using constant currency rates, has decreased 3.6%. This reflects, in part, the challenging weather that affected several regions of the U.S. The weather impact for these periods, estimated to be 100 to 150 basis points, primarily drove sales performance below our expectations.”