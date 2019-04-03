Landec slips in post market on Q3 earnings miss and lower 2019 outlook

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is down ~1.4% in post market as the company issues lower than consensus Q4 EPS of $0.12-0.15 vs. $0.22 with sales of $150M-$153M vs. consensus of $154M.

For FY19, expects revenue growth of 6% to 7% and net income to be $0.15 to $0.18 per share, lower than prior guidance of $0.25-$0.29

Reports Q3 sales increase 7% Y/Y to $155.7M, consistent with the low end of revenue guidance.

Sales increased due to 8% increase in revenues at Curation Foods as result of Yucatan Foods acquisition and 3% increase in Lifecore revenues.

Gross profit margin decreased slightly from 13.7% to 13.6%; operating margin declines ~70bps to 1.7%.

Reports lower EPS of $0.04 compared to $0.09 per share, excluding the one-time tax benefit of $0.49 per share last year.

