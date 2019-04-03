Boeing says new 737 MAX software test a success

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says CEO Dennis Muilenburg joined a test flight on a 737 MAX 7 jetliner for a demonstration of its updated MCAS anti-stall software.

Boeing says the flight crew performed different scenarios to test failure conditions and "the software update worked as designed, and the pilots landed safely at Boeing Field" near Seattle.

The company says it will conduct additional test and demo flights "as we continue to work to demonstrate that we have identified and appropriately addressed all certification requirements."