Resources Connection slips ~9% post Q3 earnings miss

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) slides ~9.2% in post market as the Q3 results came in below expectations.

The company says that while Europe faced macro headwinds, business in North America and Asia Pacific delivered growth in Q3.

Revenue increases 4.1% Y/Y to $179.5M, with US revenue +6, European revenue down 9.7% and Asia Pacific sales+4%

Gross margin improves ~160bps to 37.8% due to improvement in the pay rate to bill rate ratio and lower costs in the Company’s self-insured medical program; operating margin expands ~270bps to 5.7%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.8% improves from 5% last year.

The company promotes Tim Brackney to COO, effective immediately; previously he served as the President of North America.

Previously: Resources Connection misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (April 3)