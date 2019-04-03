Trump to sign exec order clearing gas pipeline hurdles, Kudlow says

White House adviser Larry Kudlow says Pres. Trump will soon issue an executive order intended to open the door for more natural gas pipelines and exports of liquefied natural gas, pushing back against states such as including New York that have blocked interstate natural gas pipelines.

New York in recent years has blocked the construction of several pipelines that would transport gas from the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania to New England, including Williams' (NYSE:WMB) Constitution and Northeast Supply Enhancement and National Fuel Gas's (NYSE:NFG) Northern Access.

It is not clear how a new executive order would overrule the authority of states to rule on pipelines.

Meanwhile, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission earlier this week denied New York's request to rehear the agency's 2018 decision that New York regulators had waived their right to decide on a water quality certification for NFG's Northern Access project because the state waited too long; WMB has made a similar argument in support of its Constitution pipeline.