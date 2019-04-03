SoftBank reportedly seeking $15B more for Vision Fund

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is looking for some $15B more for its massive Vision Fund tech investing vehicle, and it's in early talks for a second Vision Fund, Bloomberg reports.

The first $100B Vision Fund has invested more than $70B in tech firms (including start-ups in cancer detection, construction, dog walking, indoor farming, ride-hailing, satellites and window glass), and SoftBank wants to keep up that investing while holding enough to keep buying more shares in existing portfolio companies.

New funding could come in a number of ways, including capital raises, persuading state backers in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi to waive debt repayments or taking out more loans.

A second Vision Fund -- SoftBank's Masayoshi Son has said he wants to start one every 2-3 years -- would probably draw from a wider investing pool after heavy Saudi backing for the first one.