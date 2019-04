Q1 deliveries of about 63K vehicles - roughly 51K Model 3 and 12K Model S and X - were down 31% from Q4, and well south of analyst hopes for 73.5K. About 77.1K vehicles were produced in Q1.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) takes note of challenges encountered with bringing the Model 3 to Europe and China for the first time, and expects Q1 net income to be aversely impacted.

Prior guidance of 360K-400K in deliveries for all 2019 is reaffirmed.

