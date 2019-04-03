FAA creates international task force to review Boeing 737 MAX

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is forming a team of experts with international aviation authorities and NASA to review the safety of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jets.

The review, to be chaired by former National Transportation Safety Board chairman Christopher Hart, will evaluate the MCAS automated flight control system that may have caused the two fatal crashes of the MAX jets since October.

An FAA official says the review is independent of the agency’s timetable for deciding when to allow the 737 MAX back into service.