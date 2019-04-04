Tesla Q1 deliveries disappoint: How much cash in the bank?

That's the title of a note this morning from Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas, and likely the question many Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders are asking themselves. Jonas's comments:

"We felt the No.1 2019 determinant for TSLA's share price was if it could prove to the market it can be self-funding on a sustainable basis."

Given the focus on Tesla’s cashflow and liquidity, many expected Tesla to calm the market by disclosing its cash number. But Tesla only said it has ‘sufficient’ cash on hand, "leaving bears to continue to question the firm’s financial strength and potentially adding to uncertainty with customers and suppliers."

The biggest surprise was the "deteriorating mix," with S and X volume 40% below forecast.

Jonas's Q1 cash-burn estimate of $0.9B "has downside risk."

Bulls will point to TSLA's reiteration of the 360K and 400K full-year unit target, and a strong exit rate of deliveries at the end of Q1.

Before results, TSLA announced an event focusing on Autopilot. Historically, these have been sell-the-news events, Jonas says.

For those keeping score, Street consensus was 75K deliveries; Jonas's estimate was 67.9K. And Seeking Alpha's own Anton Walhman had deliveries at 65K.