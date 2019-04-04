5G era for smartphones has begun

It's unclear which country struck first, but Verizon has launched 5G wireless service in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis, while carriers in South Korea - SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) and KT Corp. (NYSE:KT) - deployed their service in the Seoul metropolitan area.

To access the network, Verizon subscribers for now will be limited to the Motorola Z3 (with accessory clip-on), while Korean early adopters will have to use Samsung's Galaxy S10.

4G helped reshape the way people hail taxis and order takeout and the mobile industry is hoping the faster speeds provided by 5G will enable self-driving cars, smart cities and birth immersive digital worlds.