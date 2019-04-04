Commerzbank shares rise on UniCredit report

Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) shares rose 3.5% in Frankfurt following a FT report that UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFY) stands ready to make a rival bid for the bank if merger talks with fellow German lender Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) fail.

A sizable stake in Commerzbank would be combined with German Unicredit subsidiary HypoVereinsbank, with the entity being based in Germany.

Commerzbank's executive board is reportedly set to decide whether to intensify discussions with Deutsche Bank - or back away from a deal - on April 9.