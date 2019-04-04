Ethiopia releases 737 Max preliminary crash report

The first official report into the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash is out, but it doesn't explicitly mention Boeing's (NYSE:BA) anti-stall MCAS software.

"[Pilots] followed the Boeing (BA) recommended and FAA approved emergency procedures to handle the most difficult emergency situation" but couldn't recover the airplane from the persistence of nose diving," according to Ethiopia's transport ministry, which recommended two proposals.

"The aircraft flight control system shall be reviewed by the manufacturer... and aviation authorities should ensure that this is adequately addressed."

Yesterday, Boeing said its new 737 MAX software test was a success, while the FAA created an international task force to review the aircraft.