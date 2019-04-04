Parliament acts to block no-deal Brexit

In another nail-biting vote, MPs voted for the draft legislation on Wednesday evening to prevent a no-deal exit on April 12 (the date of a new deadline granted by the EU) by 313 votes to 312.

The bill will need to be approved by the upper house of parliament, the House of Lords, to become law.

It's still far from certain that the EU will grant the U.K. an extension when European leaders meet next Wednesday - at an emergency summit dedicated to Brexit - meaning more political and economic uncertainty ahead.

Sterling -0.1% to $1.3149.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP