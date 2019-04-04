Futures stall as trade talks continue

U.S. stock index futures are down 0.1% ahead of the open amid a lack of fresh impetus in the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks.

President Trump will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He later today amid reports that the U.S. will keep punitive tariffs on China to ensure it keeps up its side of any potential trade agreement.

Troubling news out of the Europe also suggests that EU ambassadors are putting off giving the green light for trade talks with the U.S. as France continues to withhold its consent.

Oil is down 0.4% at $62.24/bbl, gold is flat at $1295/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.5%.

