AVEO Pharma down 24% after pricing equity offering

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) prices its public offering of 21.7M common shares and two-year warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at $1.25 at a combined price of $1.15, for gross proceeds of ~$25M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional ~3.3M shares or warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares.

Net proceeds will be used for product development, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is April 8.

Shares are down 24% premarket.

