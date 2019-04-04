NGM Bio prices initial public offering

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) has priced its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of common stock at $16.00 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1M shares.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 4 and the offering is expected to close on April 8.

NGM estimates net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $95.7M and the company’s net proceeds from a concurrent private placement of shares of common stock to Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. at a$16.00 per share are expected to be $65.9 M.