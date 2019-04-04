Tesla -8% as analysts dig in

Wedbush Securities maintains an Outperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on its confidence over long-term EV demand, while taking some lumps for the company's deliveries update.

"The Street was expecting an apocalyptic quarter and Model 3 deliveries were slightly better than feared by many with 50k Model 3 vehicles the line in the sand although the overall number was clearly rocky and represents an air pocket quarter in our opinion," writes Ives.

Ives calls Q2 profitability for Tesla a "wildcard" depending on the demand/cost cutting trajectory and sees the odds of a $2B-$3B capital raise going to 50% to 55 from a prior view of 30% to 35%.

Earlier, Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas posted a dour note on Tesla. JPMorgan also dropped its price target on Tesla to $200 and Goldman Sachs warned on EBITDA and free cash flow pressure for the automaker as it doubled down on its Sell rating. Baird noted Tesla is now in the uncomfortable position of likely needing to raise capital from a position of relative weakness.