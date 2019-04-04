DBV Technologies down 5% on stock offering

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) prices its global offering of an aggregate of 5,217,392 ordinary shares, for gross proceeds of ~$70.4M (~€62.7M)

The offering consists of 3,329,784 ADSs in U.S., Canada and countries outside Europe at $6.75 per ADS and a private placement of 3,552,500 ordinary shares in Europe at €12.02 per ordinary share. Each ADS represents the right to receive one-half of one ordinary share.

Net proceeds will be used for development and commercialization of Viaskin Peanut and other product candidates, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is April 8.

Shares are down 5% premarket.

