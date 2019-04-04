AstraZeneca's Fasenra successful in mid-stage HES study

A 20-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Fasenra (benralizumab) in patients with a rare blood disorder called hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES) met the primary endpoint. The results were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Specifically, 90% of treated patients experienced at least a 50% reduction in absolute eosinophil (type of white blood cell) count at week 12 compared to 30% of those receiving placebo.

In the open-label phase, 74% of treated patients maintained lower eosinophil counts and improved symptoms through week 48.

Fasenra is currently approved in the U.S., Europe, Japan and other countries as add-on maintenance treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma. HES, which can cause progressive organ damage if left untreated, is an Orphan Drug indication in the U.S.

Shares are down a fraction premarket on light volume.