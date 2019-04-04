MediciNova nabs new patent in China

The Chinese Patent Office has issued Notice of Allowance for MediciNova's (NASDAQ:MNOV) pending patent application which covers MN-001 (tipelukast) for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, hypercholesterolemia, and hyperlipoproteinemia.

The patent will expire no earlier than July 2034. The allowed claims cover the use of MN-001 for reducing a triglyceride blood level, the use of MN-001 for reducing a total cholesterol blood level, and the use of MN-001 for reducing a low density lipoprotein blood level. The allowed claims cover oral administration including liquid and solid dosage forms.