Berkshire Hathaway units turn to collaborating

A key part of Warren Buffett's strategy is to buy well-run businesses and let the units' management run them without interference. And that's how it's worked. For decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) subsidiaries have run independently of each other.

But the company has evolved to become more collaborative, the Wall Street Journal reports. Starting this year, Berkshire's CEOs started meeting yearly in Omaha to discuss common challenges, such as cybersecurity and hiring.

Berkshire is comprised of a broad range of businesses, including insurance companies, furniture companies, homebuilder Clayton Homes, kitchenware purveyor Pampered Chef, Benjamin Moore paints, and real-estate brokerage firm HomeServices of America, among others.

In 2013, 37 attendees from 24 Berkshire businesses met for a sustainability summit; last year that figure grew to 140 people from over 40 Berkshire companies.

Formal networks have also formed around functions, including CFOs, human resources, and cybersecurity.

And out of the CFO gatherings, a purchasing group was created to take advantage of Berkshire Hathaway's scale in negotiating with suppliers.

One area that likely to become more centralized is health care. Berkshire is part of a health-care joint venture with JPMorgan Chase and Amazon that aims to reduce health-care costs at the three companies.

