Plains All American completes deleveraging plan, hikes distributions

In an update to their financial policies, Plains All American pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) say they are raising their respective annualized common distributions by $0.24 to $1.44, which equates to a 20% increase.

Plains says it has "established a long-term sustainable minimum annual distribution coverage level of at least 130%, underpinned predominantly by fee-based cash flows, but we expect our coverage will be higher than the minimum level for the next few years as we focus on improving our financial flexibility and credit ratings."

Plains also says it has successfully achieved its August 2017 deleveraging plan and associated financial policy review, and plans to further improving PAA's credit profile by lowering its targeted long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio by 0.5x to a range of 3x-3.5x with the objective of achieving mid-triple B equivalent investment grade ratings over time.