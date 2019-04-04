OrthoFix artificial cervical disc shows long-term benefit in study

Results from a two-year IDE study of Orthofix Medical's (NASDAQ:OFIX) next-generation M6-C artificial cervical disc demonstrated that it was non-inferior to anterior cervical discectomy (removal of disc material) and fusion (ACDF) while significantly improving pain and lowering opioid consumption.

The overall success rate at month 24 for M6-C was 86.8% compared to 79.3% for ACDF. 91.2% of those receiving the M6-C reported improvements in pain versus 77.9% for ACDF.

At month 24, patients who underwent ACDF were still using 7x the opioids for pain management compared to the M6-C group.

The company says the M6-C's construction restores physiologic motion to the spine, allowing for shock absorption at the implanted level.

The FDA approved the M6-C in February. Limited market launch is underway. The device was CE Mark'd in 2006.